FHP: 2 teenage girls hit by SUV while crossing Orlando intersection

Two teenagers are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy Orlando intersection on Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Goldenrod Road and Valencia College Lane.

According to FHP, the two female pedestrians were struck as they crossed the street. They were reportedly hit by a 59-year-old woman driving a 2021 Ford Bronco.



The two teens were transported in stable condition to Arnold Palmer Hospital. FHP did not say if they were in a crosswalk when they were hit.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back for details.

