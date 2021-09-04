Woman stabbed to death after fight with roommate, Orange County deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say two women in their 70s got into an argument that ended with one stabbing the other.

Deputies responded to the home in the 2000 block of Hastings Street on Saturday morning.

"Upon arrival, deputies discovered one roommate with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The suspect was apprehended at the scene. The names of the women involved have not been released.

This investigation is still ongoing.

