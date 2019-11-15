FHP: 2 kids, 2 adults struck by van at Orlando bus stop

article

Two adults and two children were hit by a minivan while at a Lynx bus stop in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 35 News.

The accident happened at Silver Star Road and Powers Drive on Friday morning.

FHP Sgt. Kim Montes said that a car traveling eastbound on Silver Star went off the road and crashed at the bus stop.

The driver of the van, Joseph Charitable, said, “I can not control it. So when I saw the people at the bus stop, I try moving, shaking the wheel. I couldn’t control it. Where’s the brakes? I couldn’t find the brakes.”

The children are siblings, but they are not related to the injured adults, troopers said.