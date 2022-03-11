FHP: 16-year-old killed, children injured in Lake County crash

article

A teenager was killed and children were injured in a crash late Thursday night in Lake County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says five people were traveling northbound in a Ford Expedition on County Road 437 around 10 p.m.

The 16-year-old driver reportedly lost control of the SUV, left the roadway and collided with a light pole on the north shoulder of Plymouth Hollow Circle. The SUV continued on and ran into some hedges and then a standing tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital and later died. The passengers, ages 16, 15, 14, and 11, were taken to Waterman Hospital with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

