Beloved swan found decapitated in Florida neighborhood

A disturbing discovery in Brevard County after neighbors say a swan was decapitated.

Residents are demanding answers while they cope with the loss of the beloved neighborhood icon named Grace. A FOX 35 viewer said this happened in Grant-Valkaria.

"I honestly don’t feel safe in here,' one neighbor told FOX 35 News. "I can’t sleep since the last time I saw Grace. I cannot understand how someone can kill an innocent animal like that."

Her body was discovered in some woods near the lake, decapitated with her severed neck and body covered up with leaves and branches.

FOX 35 has reached out to Brevard County Animal Services. They say they just received this animal abuse report and are at the start of their investigation.

