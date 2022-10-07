FHP: 14-year-old passenger dies in Volusia County crash after driver tries to make U-turn

article

A 14-year-old boy is dead after the driver of the vehicle he was in attempted to make a U-turn and was hit by a truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. at N. Spring Garden Ave. and International Speedway in DeLand.

According to FHP, the 16-year-old driver was traveling northbound on N. Spring Garden Ave. and the 14-year-old was riding in the passenger seat. Troopers said the driver tried to make a U-turn and crossed into the path of a Ford F-150. The truck slammed into the right side of the teen's vehicle.

The teen driver was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. His 14-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck and the passenger were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.