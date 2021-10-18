FHP: 1 person dead, search ongoing after Orlando hit-and-run crash

article

Florida troopers say they are looking for a vehicle after a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning left one person dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the incident happened at 4:35 a.m. Monday at Colonial Drive and Commerce Boulevard. A black passenger vehicle traveling westbound on Colonial Drive struck a pickup truck, which overturned and struck a pole.

They said that the passenger vehicle fled the scene without stopping. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

While this was happening, FHP said that a second crash occurred. A van stopped in the center westbound lane of Colonial Drive to render aid to the pickup truck driver. An SUV traveling westbound was unable to avoid the stopped van and struck it.

Troopers ask that anyone with information about a black passenger vehicle should contact law enforcement at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.

