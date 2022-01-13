FHP: 1 killed after car crashes into pond in Osceola County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol says a person was killed after their car crashed into a pond in Osceola County.

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday on Pleasant Hill Road and Granada Blvd.

FHP says the vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a fence and became submerged into a pond.

"It appears that 1 person is deceased inside of the vehicle," FHP said.

A dive team is on the scene to help remove the vehicle.

