Fatal crash shuts down SR-408 westbound lanes near downtown Orlando

A major crash has shut down the westbound lanes of State Road 408 near downtown Orlando.

The crash happened early Thursday morning at the exit ramp near Rosalind Ave. in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says it involved two vehicles.

In an update, the sheriff's office says one person has died and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say there were a total of 8 patients.

There is a large police presence at the scene.

Alternate route: Traffic is being diverted onto Mills Ave. If drivers wish to continue westbound, get off on Crystal Lake and either go west on South Street or on Colonial Drive.

Check back for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.