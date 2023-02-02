Ferrari left hanging in elevator shaft after Florida dealership's car lift malfunctions

article

A car elevator malfunction at a Ferrari dealership in South Florida left a pricey sports car damaged — and provided a challenge for responding fire rescue crews.

First responders were initially called to Ferrari of Palm Beach for a report of a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to WPTV.

However, when firefighters arrived, they didn't find any flames. Instead, they found a high-end sports car hanging in an elevator shaft.

But before they could remove the Ferrari from its precarious position, fire rescue first had to resolve a fuel leak — which involved cutting power to the dealership for the safety of the crews, and setting up portable standpipes to provide a water supply in case a fire broke out.

Fire rescue and towing crews work to remove a Ferrari from a dealership's car elevator shaft after it malfunctioned. (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

Once the leak was mitigated, the special operations team worked with a towing company to remove the car from the elevator.

The towing company brought a rotator wrecker to get the car out, using a 45-foot extension of the truck's boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches, fire rescue said.

The entire operation took about four hours, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. No one was injured in the incident.