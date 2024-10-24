FEMA's 50% rule causes confusion for Florida's homeowners
ORLANDO, Fla. - Many homeowners have turned to FEMA for help recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but confusion is growing over the agency’s 50-percent rule.
The rule, which applies to homes in flood-prone areas, limits repair costs to 50 percent of the home’s market value. For example, if a home is valued at $100,000, FEMA will cover only up to $50,000 in repairs. If the damage exceeds that amount, the homeowner must cover the rest.
However, residents across Florida say the 50-percent rule isn’t enough to cover their losses.
Homeowners can appeal if they believe the estimate from the city inspector is too low. They have the option to get a private appraisal, which the city will also accept.
