FEMA vaccine site vaccinates 500 members of law enforcement

article

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon expressed relief knowing that his officers are starting to get vaccinated. Rolon says at times, it’s impossible for his officers to keep six feet of distance from the people they serve.

"Sometimes, we just don’t have that luxury," Rolon said.

Over the last year, more than 100 Orlando police officers have contracted COVID-19.

"These officers have been risking their lives, all year long, during this COVID pandemic to make sure that our citizens are kept safe," Rolon said.

But Tuesday, 500 men and women from law enforcement agencies around Central Florida were invited to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated. Law enforcement personnel above 50 years old are now eligible under Governor DeSantis' executive order. Of those law enforcement officers, 140 of them were from the Orlando Police Department, including Chief Rolon.

The federal vaccination site in Orlando opens Wednesday, but Tuesday was used as a test of the operation.

Advertisement

"The system had a little glitch with my information a little while ago, but today [Tuesday] is when they’re figuring those things out," Rolon said.

Chief Rolon says about half the department is still unsure about getting the vaccine. He’s encouraging them to reconsider.

"I took part to show, 'Hey, this is something I buy into. This is something we all should consider and I highly recommend it,'" Rolon said.

The FEMA site at Valencia College’s West Campus opens to the public Wednesday. It will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. every day. Registration will be done at the site.