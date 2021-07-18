Federal panel votes to stay decision to block CDC's COVID-19 regulations for cruise ships

A win for the CDC in the case against Governor Ron DeSantis over the cruise industry here in Florida.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

Late Saturday night, a panel from the 11th Circuit Court voted 2-1 to stay a judge's original decision to block the CDC's COVID regulations for cruise ships.

Earlier this month, a judge had sided with Florida over the no-sail order.

TRENDING: $73,499 per person cruise sells out in under 3 hours

The federal panel said that the first injunction was done in error and is "a clear abuse of the district court's discretion."

The panel also said that the CDC had worked with the cruise lines to come up with the COVID safety protocols and the majority of them agree with the safety measures put in place.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.