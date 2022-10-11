FDOT to replenish coquina rocks along eroded segments of shoreline near A1A

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin work to replenish coquina rocks along eroded segments of shoreline near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach.

The work will begin on Wednesday between South 9th Street and South 23rd Street in Flagler Beach.

"As part of the recovery effort following Hurricane Ian, these large coquina rocks will be installed at identified areas of need to match pre-storm conditions and help fortify the sand dunes," FDOT said.

The project will take about two weeks to complete and there will be intermittent stopping of traffic along S.R. A1A between South 9th Street and South 23rd Street to transport coquina rock across the roadway. Pedestrians and motorists are asked to use caution and obey signs directing them through the work area.