FDOT to reopen 1 lane of SR 46 to local traffic after closure due to Ian flooding

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to reopen one lane of two-way traffic on State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwaters from the St. Johns River continue to recede. The lane will be open to local traffic only and no heavy trucks are allowed at this time.

"The recent flooding along S.R. 46 in Seminole County near Volusia and Brevard counties was a result of Hurricane Ian. A time estimate for reopening both lanes is currently unknown and updates will be provided as we have them available," FDOT says.

As the water level continues to recede, traffic on two lanes will be restored as soon as possible, the agency adds. There could still be intermittent closures of the roadway, so motorists are advised to check FL511.com for updates.