FDOT conducts mock rescue drills on I-4 Express lanes ahead of opening

The tolled I-4 Express lanes could be open later this month.

Video released by the Florida Department of Transportation on Wednesday showed mock drills conducted by local fire-rescue crew along the lanes which are still closed to traffic.

Leaders say if all goes according to plan, the toll lanes which run down the center of Interstate 4 will be open in three to four weeks.

The 21-mile project took seven years to complete at approximately $2.4 billion.

