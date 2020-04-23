FDLE investigating after officer shoots man with knife inside Orlando bus station

The Orlando Police Department says one of their officers has been involved in a shooting that has sent a suspect to the hospital.

The incident happened early Thursday evening at the Greyhound bus station, located at 555 North John Young Parkway.

Authorities said a man with a knife was seen cutting himself. Officers were called to the scene and when they arrived, they said the 27-year-old suspect did not immediately cooperate with their commands.

"The initial take that we have from this is that, in fact, they [the officers] were in fear that he was going to hurt others, not just himself," explained Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Chief Rolon said the man was moving around the bus station.

"As you know, the bus terminal is very, very busy," said Chief Rolon. "As the officers were doing their best to try to get him to drop the weapon, he did not."

At that point, Chief Rolon said one of three officers who responded to the call shot the man. That man sustained non life-threatening injuries. Police said he was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. They did not release his name but said he was carrying a Michigan I.D. and that charges are pending. No officers were hurt.

"Even during a pandemic, when we believe that everyone’s at home and everyone is not out and about, we, our officers, still have to respond out there and take care of business regardless of what that is," Chief Rolon added.

As is standard procedure with shootings involving police officers, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. All three officers have been placed on administrative leave.