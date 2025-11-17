FDLE arrests Ocala man in death of missing U.K. woman

The Brief Florida investigators arrested an Ocala man in the killing of a U.K. woman whose remains were found days after she went missing. Authorities say the suspect was already jailed on charges related to fraudulent use of the victim’s credit cards. International and multi-agency cooperation led to what officials describe as a swift and coordinated investigation.



A missing-person case that began in the United Kingdom has now developed into a Florida homicide case.

State and local investigators say they moved quickly once the alert came in, locating the victim’s remains within days and arresting a suspect already in custody on unrelated charges.

What we know:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested 53-year-old Dwain Hall of Ocala on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of a woman from the United Kingdom.

Authorities say the victim was reported missing after she failed to board her scheduled flight back to England on Oct. 13. Her remains were discovered four days later in the Marion Oaks area of Marion County and were quickly identified.

Her death was ruled a homicide, and investigators said they linked Hall to the case after discovering he had allegedly used the victim’s credit cards.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the victim’s name, the cause of death, or details about how she and Hall may have known each other.

Investigators have also not disclosed how the victim ended up in Marion County or what evidence specifically ties Hall to the killing beyond the alleged fraudulent credit card use.

The backstory:

The case began on Monday, Oct. 13, when U.K. authorities contacted Florida law enforcement through INTERPOL about a missing and endangered woman who had been expected to return home that day.

FDLE began coordinating with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies immediately. By Oct. 17, investigators had discovered human remains in Marion Oaks, and forensic examinations confirmed the victim’s identity.

Hall, who was already jailed on unrelated fraud and communication-device charges tied to the victim’s stolen credit cards, became the primary suspect.

What they're saying:

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass emphasized the speed and collaboration behind the case, saying, "Our agents worked with extraordinary speed and unwavering determination to ensure justice was served and closure was brought to the victim’s family. This type of violent crime and disregard for human life will not be tolerated in our state."

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods similarly praised the cooperation between agencies, saying, "Florida’s tough stance against crime is due largely in part to the professional cooperation between local and state law enforcement. This powerful partnership… will continue to come together and bring swift justice."