FBI: More local arrests to coming in U.S. Capitol riot

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a warning for anyone who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

"This is six months later and we’re still arresting people and we’re not done," FBI Special Agent In Charge Michael McPherson said. "So if you’re still sitting at home and you did this and you think ‘oooh I got away with it’, don’t believe that. We’ll identify you we’ll arrest you and we’ll hold you accountable."

So far, the feds have arrested more than 500 people across the country. The FBI’s Tampa office, which covers the Southwest Florida coast up through Tampa and across the state to Brevard County, made 33 of those arrests.

Last week, those agents arrested two now-former police officers from the Orlando area, father-son duo Kevin and Nathaniel Tuck.

"It’s a tremendous, tremendous disappointment. These people should know better," Special Agent McPherson said.

According to Windermere Police Chief David Ogden, contacted the FBI after one of his officers had concerns about Kevin Tuck’s possible involvement in the Capitol riots. He also said he had asked Officer Tuck about any involvement at the Capitol. Chief Ogden said Kevin Tuck told him he was just there for a political rally, not anywhere near the Capitol. Months later, the feds say pictures and video prove otherwise.

Special Agent McPherson said they expect more local arrests. He suggests anyone who was illegally in the Capitol that day that come forward immediately.

"It’s much better for you to come and turn yourselves in than for us to have to go out and arrest you. That’s only going to help you in the long run."

