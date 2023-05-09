FBI: Florida man installed hidden camera in Royal Caribbean cruise ship bathroom

A Florida man accused of installing a secret Wi-Fi network and a hidden camera in the bathroom aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship – allegedly recording hours of video footage of people and children using the bathroom and changing – worked as a cybersecurity officer for the City of Kissimmee.

In a statement, the City of Kissimmee confirmed that Jeremy Froias was hired as a cybersecurity officer in April 2004 and was terminated on May 8, 2023, after they reviewed the FBI's criminal complaint.

According to the FBI's criminal complaint, Froias is facing charges of video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material.

On April 29, Froias boarded Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise ship on April 29, 2023, out of Miami, Florida, where it was scheduled to make stops around the Caribbean.

The FBI alleges that on April 30, Froias installed a Wi-Fi network and a secret camera in one of the ship's bathrooms on the top deck near a surfing ride. The camera was found above the door in an area that had apparently been removed for repairs, the complaint states.

A passenger found the camera on May 1.

On the camera's memory card, officials found hours of recorded video showing 150 people, including at least 40 children, using the bathroom or changing into their swimsuits, the FBI's complaint states.

Read the FBI complaint below

Video also showed Froias installing the camera and adjusting the lens, the FBI said. Froias reportedly admitted to installing the camera when approached by the cruise ship's security.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred on board Harmony of the Seas’ April 29 cruise. The matter was immediately reported to local and federal law enforcement and the guest involved was removed from the ship by authorities for further investigation. As this is an active case, we are unable to share any more details at this time," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The FBI has created a website hoping to identify people who were aboard the cruise ship and were potential victims of Froias.