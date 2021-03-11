Fauci says CDC to release more guidance on what vaccinated people can safely do

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still doesn’t recommend traveling, even if you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, that could be changing upon the forthcoming release of further guidelines.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert spoke with Good Morning America on Thursday, and addressed criticism the CDC is facing for not recommending travel for vaccinated persons. Fauci said the guidelines released by the CDC on Monday were only the beginning.

"That’s the first in an installment of recommendations which will be rolling out really quite imminently — one after the other," Fauci said. "You will be seeing guidelines from the CDC on just the things that you mentioned."

RELATED: CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, should still cover face in public

Monday’s updated guidelines say fully vaccinated people can safely do the following:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Advertisement

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

A COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from the CDC with two syringes. At the Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bern Township Friday morning January 29, 2021, where residents of the home, and staff are being vaccinated against COVID-19 . (P Expand

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.

"We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

The CDC still cautions vaccinated people against medium and large in-person gatherings. The agency wants everyone to continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

And if traveling is unavoidable, the CDC urges travelers to follow health department requirements and recommendations.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed.