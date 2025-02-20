Dad of teen driver, who killed a woman and 3 children in Osceola County, charged with manslaughter

The Brief A 15-year-old boy driving a Chevy Impala ran a stop sign at high speed in Osceola County on September 3, 2023, crashing into a Honda HR-V and killing a grandmother and her three grandchildren. Court records show that the teen's father, 68-year-old Richard Seymour Ferguson, knowingly allowed his unlicensed son to drive and even moved another vehicle to give him access. Ferguson has been charged with four counts of vehicular manslaughter, but his sentencing is not yet known.



The father of the teen driver, who killed a grandmother and her three grandchildren, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, according to the circuit court for Osceola County.

Grandmother and 3 grandchildren killed

The backstory:

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, a 2012 Chevy Impala crashed into the side of a 2022 Honda HR-V in Osceola County, killing 4 people.

A 15-year-old boy from Kissimmee was driving the Chevy Impala northbound on Laurel Avenue at a high rate of speed when officials said he failed to stop at a stop sign, crashing into the side of a 2022 Honda HR-V.

The collision caused the Honda to spin, and ultimately it slammed into a light pole, FHP said.

The Honda's driver – a 50-year-old woman – and three passengers – ages 1, 9 and 11 – all died of their injuries.

Three children who lost their lives due to the crash

Father of teen driver charged

What we know:

Court documents state that 68-year-old Richard Seymour Ferguson knowingly assisted his son, the 15-year-old driver, in getting behind the wheel on September 3, 2023. Records state that Ferguson even moved another vehicle out of the way, so his son could get into the driver's side of the vehicle.

Richard Seymour Ferguson

He also permitted three other minors under his supervision to get into the vehicle driven by his unlicensed son.

Ferguson is now being charged with four counts of vehicular manslaughter.

What we don't know:

We do not yet know the sentencing of Richard Seymour Ferguson.

