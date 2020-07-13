Fatal crash shuts down Colonial Dr. between Mills Ave. and Summerlin Ave. in Orlando, police say

Colonial Drive is closed between Mills Avenue and Summerlin Avenue due to a fatal crash, police confirmed on Monday morning.

The Orlando Police Department says that they are currently at Hyer Avenue and Colonial Drive for a fatal traffic crash.

They said that Colonial Drive is closed between Mills Avenue and Summerlin Avenue. In addition, traffic lights are out at this time on Mills Avenue between Amelia Street and Marks Street. OUC is reportedly at the scene addressing the issue.

Police ask that you find an alternative route at this time. FOX 35's Kristin Giannas advises Robinson Street.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest traffic updates.