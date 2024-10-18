Fatal crash on Florida’s Turnpike involving semi-truck and SUV, southbound lanes shutdown

All southbound lanes near mile marker 202 are closed following a fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike near Kenansville on Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport was traveling southbound in the inside lane when a tire blowout caused the vehicle to veer off the road onto the left shoulder, where it struck the center guardrail.

The impact caused the SUV to swerve back across the road, partially coming to rest in the outside lane and shoulder.

The driver exited the vehicle and was struck by a 2019 semi-truck, which was also heading south in the outside lane. The front right side of the semi-truck collided with the rear left of the SUV and the driver, according to investigators.

The semi-truck then veered off the roadway, hit a cable barrier, and overturned onto its left side into a ditch.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.