Fast-food culture changing due to coronavirus

The restaurants are open, but the next time you stop by for a bite, you’ll probably notice some changes.

“It’s a little strange,” said Suzie Whitaker, Starbucks customer.

Imagine Starbucks empty.

That’s what customers are seeing after the coffee chain decided to close its seating areas in an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Usually, every chair is taken inside. I think there are a lot of people who hold meetings,” Whitaker said.

Chick-fil-A is also only offering take-out.

Starbucks shop in Thornton Park. (FOX 35 Orlando)

Advertisement

“That’s crazy that they closed the dining room,” said Erica Tavares, Chick-fil-A customer.

“They’re trying not to spread it all over people congregating in one area, so that’s good,” said Deltoria Gardner, Chick-fil-A customer.

The drive-thru line was 20 cars deep at lunchtime.

“They’re trying to take it easy, which is fair,” Tavares said.

A growing list of fast-food chains is making corona-conscious changes.

7-Eleven is no longer allowing people to fill-up their personal reusable cups and mugs.

“I guess I understand in light of everything that has happened,” Whitaker said.

All can agree, they hope life can quickly get back to normal.

“Hopefully, it’s something that we can tackle early on and it won’t take very long to get a handle on things,” Whitaker said.

Subway has done away with the reusable dine-in baskets and if a customer wants a drink refill, they are given a new cup to prevent the spread of germs at the fountain drink station.