FAMU extends president's contract through Dec. 2022

Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to extend the contract of university President Larry Robinson through December 2022.

Robinson has served as president of FAMU since 2017 and previously stepped into the role as an interim president during stints running from July 2012 through March 2014, and later from September 2016 through November 2017.

Robinson received an "above-average rating" on his most recent performance evaluation, a Thursday news release from the university said.

The State University System Board of Governors will weigh approval of Robinson’s one-year contract extension during its next meeting, in November.

Robinson is FAMU's 12th president and a distinguished professor and researcher in the School of the Environment. He also served as director of FAMU's Environmental Sciences Institute from 1997 to 2003, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs from 2003 to 2005, and vice president for Research in 2009.

Dr. Robinson attended Lemoyne-Owen College, earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry (summa cum laude) from Memphis State University and a doctorate in nuclear chemistry from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

