FAMU basketball court shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple others injured

One person has died, and four others were injured in a shooting at an on-campus outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University Sunday afternoon.

The shooting reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. at the outdoor basketball courts in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way, police said.

One man died and four others, including a juvenile, have injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to a statement from FAMU.

The basketball court where the shooting happened is part of the campus recreation facility.

The shooting is an active investigation and there is no threat to the FAMU campus at this time.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.