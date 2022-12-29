Florida family wants change after 11-year-old hit while crossing Orange County intersection

Just days after Christmas, an 11-year-old was hit and injured crossing an intersection on a brand-new bike he received as a gift, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the boy was hit by a car while crossing Aloma Avenue on Tuesday. The boy's family said he suffered a broken foot and was badly bruised.

"He was right behind me," said Jansen Gurganus, the boy's mother's fiancé. "I was at the median and that’s when another car came out of nowhere coming up on the left-hand side and struck him."

The 11-year-old is recovering but lost two Christmas gifts in the crash.

Just days after Christmas, an 11-year-old Seminole County boy was hit and injured while crossing Aloma Avenue on a brand-new bike he received as a gift, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Just days after Christmas, an 11-year-old Seminole County boy was hit and injured while crossing Aloma Avenue on a brand-new bike he received as a gift, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

"He had his camera and that was brand new and that got damaged too," Gurganus said.

The boy's family thinks more needs to be done to make the crosswalk safer. It is already marked with a cross from a different crash.

"This Is a very unsafe place," Gurganus said. "I believe these lights are too low. When you hit them, cars drive straight through without stopping. So, my main concern is someone else getting hurt, and I’ve already heard of other people being hurt and killed here."

The FHP has a preliminary report. It remains unclear if the driver will be cited.