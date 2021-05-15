Family of slain 22-year-old searches for answers one year later

The family of Ricardo de Lara is grieving one year after losing him — all while looking for answers in his brutal murder.

Family and friends gathered in Kissimmee on Saturday to remember Ricardo de Lara, 22, and bring attention to his open case. The person who shot and killed him has not been caught.

"It’s very difficult, especially knowing that this person could harm someone else, that he could inflict the same pain to another mother, family, siblings as they inflicted to us," said his mother, Liliana de Lara.

Last year, police found de Lara dead inside of his home after neighbors called 911 saying they heard shots fired. The sliding back doors of his Kissimmee home were shattered and the front door was riddled with bullets.

"Somebody knows something. These things don’t happen in a vacuum with one person responsible. These are the kind of crimes that people know about, people talk about. Somebody said something to somebody," said his sister, Vanessa Vasquez.

The family is trying to put a spotlight on his story, in hopes that someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

"Knowing that the person responsible is not out there being able to enjoy the life that Ricky isn’t getting to enjoy, I think that’s important," Vasquez said. "Revenge belongs to the Lord, but we want to see this person put away. We don’t want this person hurting others and other families like ours."

