Family of man shot by police at wedding reception speaks

The family of a man shot and killed by police during a wedding reception in Winter Park over the weekend has hired civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Daniel Knight, a 39-year-old Lakeland resident, was seen dancing at his niece's wedding just hours before the shooting. He is accused of beating up other guests and then attacking Winter Park police officers when they responded to a 911 call.

Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc. will be holding a news conference with the family to discuss the matter and plans going forward.