Family of man killed by police at Winter Park wedding hires lawyer

The family of a man shot and killed by Winter Park police during a wedding reception last month has hired prominent Orlando law firm Morgan & Morgan.

They also want the officers involved charged with murder.

"He was killed… in front of me. His blood was all over my wedding dress. I had to stay there for hours with this on my dress," said Janisha Paul who is devastated by the death of her uncle.

The family says Daniel Knight, 39, was shot on February 19 by police at a wedding at the Winter Park Events Center. Knight later died of his injuries. Police were responding to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at the event.

"He's grabbing people’s necks. There’s this older woman, I think it’s his mom," a caller said.

However, Knight's mother, Patricia Keeby, said her son never hurt her.

"When I told him I couldn’t stand anymore, he just put his arms around me and sat me down on a chair. He didn’t touch. I have nothing, no bruises, and scratches. I have nothing on me."

The police allegedly tased and then shot Mr. Knight multiple times at his niece’s wedding. Body camera footage allegedly capturing the incident has not been released to the family. The case is currently being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A statement attributed to the Knight family has been released:

"Words cannot come close to expressing our loss — we are absolutely devastated to lose our loving son, father, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend Daniel Knight. He was a sweet and caring man who did everything to take care of his family.

We’re frustrated by media reports spreading false information about what happened — Daniel was not violent and in no way deserved to be shot. We hope the Winter Park Police Department does the right thing and releases the body camera footage to show everyone what really happened."

Morgan & Morgan attorneys released the following statement on the case:

"Our hearts are with the family of Daniel Knight. Morgan & Morgan has been retained to help Daniel’s family find out what happened and hold those responsible for his death accountable. His family and the public deserve to know why this man was shot at his niece’s wedding, and there is no reason why the police should withhold their body camera footage while they investigate.

Throughout the country, responsible police departments routinely release body camera footage of officer involved shootings to keep the public informed and ensure accountability. This tragic incident demands transparency. We will do everything in our power to get justice for Daniel’s devastated family."

