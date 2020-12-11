Family of 4 rescued after car overturns in Orlando pond

article

Police, fire department crews, and a motorist teamed up to rescue a family after their car flipped over into a retention pond in Orlando.

When officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, they found the car overturned and partially submerged in water near the intersection of Lee Vista Blvd. and Vista East Pkwy.

The witness told police the car drove off the road and over an embankment, Orlando police said.

Orlando police officers and firefighters helped save a family when they responded to an overturned vehicle at Lee Vista and Vista East, Dec. 10. 2020.

That person helped police officers rescue the mother and oldest child from the vehicle. Orlando Fire crews rescued the father and a small child in a car seat.

The family was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

