Family members of injured man search for hit-and-run driver in Palm Bay crash

A 22-year-old man was on his way home on I-95 close to the south exit of Palm Bay when a three-vehicle accident happened. Now, family members have doubled the reward to $10,000 to find the tractor-trailer that left the scene.

Cameron Redstone has been in critical condition since the crash.



"In my 42 years of doing these cases, this is perhaps the saddest case that I have ever seen," said Clinton Lanier, the family's attorney.



Florida state troopers hope to find the driver of the tractor-trailer that left the scene.



"They were rear-ended by a vehicle at a high rate of speed. That was the first collision. Shortly thereafter, another vehicle plowed into them, a four-wheeler hit them, and then shortly after that, an 18-wheeler hit them with such force as to tear the vehicle that Cameron was a passenger in, or had been a passenger in, tore it in half. Then, the truck driver fled the scene," Lanier said.



State police described the car as a white tractor pulling a green trailer with severe damage to the front of the car. Lanier says he believes the driver may have exited the highway and hid somewhere in Brevard County or Orange County.



"The best outcome for Cameron is to get as healthy as he can. It looks like being alive is a good result, so far. The accident had multiple causes, none of which was Cameron's fault. He was a passenger. Hopefully, the truck driver will come forward and do the right thing," Lanier said.



The family's lawyer says his mother remains by her son's side waiting for signs of recovery.