Family, friend of UCF student killed in crash hand out free emergency lights in her honor

A University of Central Florida student who was tragically killed in a car accident last year is being remembered in a new way thanks to her mom and best friend.

They are handing out free traffic emergency Iights in hopes of preventing future traffic tragedies. Haley Boggs graduated from Lake Howell High School and was studying psychology at UCF, but in April of 2022, at 21-years-old, her life was cut short.

Haley and a friend were driving to Pennsylvania when they got into an accident that left their car blocking the middle of the road.

"She walked behind the car and that was when another car came and hit their car," said her mother Brook Stealey. "Haley was trapped under the gentleman’s car that hit them. She never did regain consciousness from the accident."

Haley died days later devastating her family and friends.

"I liked everything about her," Maya Patterson said. "She was a very genuine friend."

Her friend, Maya, is now working with her mom on the Keep Your Family Safe Program.Giving out compact orange flashing lights for free in hopes of preventing future traffic tragedies.

"We’re giving them out to businesses and clients in Haley’s honor because had she had something like this available it would have been added safety measure that possibly could have prevented this accident," Stealey said.

Patterson added, "It’s something you can put in your pocket, your purse or in your car."

Now Haley’s memory can continue to shine brightly.

"She was the light not only in my world, but everyone she came in contact with."