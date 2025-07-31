Family of Florida man who died in 2023 Edgewater shooting reacts to killer's sentencing

The Brief Walter Russell was convicted of killing one person and shooting two others at an Edgewater homeless camp in October 2023. Russell was sentenced to 50 years behind bars. Now, the family of one of the victims, Johnny Ellis, is speaking out about his death and Russell's sentencing.



A man convicted of killing one person and injuring two others in a 2023 shooting in Edgewater has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

What Happened:

Walter Russell learned his fate Thursday after being found guilty in the death of 39-year-old Johnny Ellis, who was killed in what police described as a drug deal gone wrong.

The deadly shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2023, at a homeless encampment north of Juniper Drive in Edgewater, and also left two others injured.

What they're saying:

The shooting left J.E. Ellis without a father. He was in the fifth grade when it happened.

"I’m like the only kid in my class without a father. A lot of people laughed at me," the 12-year-old said. "It’s been really heartbreaking and sad."

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, the victim's mother, Margie Ellis, addressed the court and expressed her desire to confront Russell directly.

"I wanted to spend 20 minutes with the guy to tell him how I really feel," she said. "He actually cried. He had remorse, but I didn’t accept the apology. I’m lost. I’m very lost."

Both said they are satisfied with the 50-year sentence.

"The guy got 50 years. I’m so freaking happy," said Margie.

"I’m just happy he got the time that he did," J.E. told FOX 35. "I’m happy he’s there, and we don’t have to feel so empty inside."

The family acknowledged Johnny Ellis had struggled with addiction and said they wished they had done more to intervene. They shared their story in hopes of encouraging other families to support loved ones facing similar challenges.