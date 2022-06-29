Suspect in nonprofit CEO's murder arrested at Dulles Airport

Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a nonprofit CEO who was found dead in his Fairfax home.

Officers say 33-year-old Joshua Daniel Danehower from Arlington, Virginia was arrested in connection with the murder of Gret Glyer.

Police say they found 32-year-old Glyer dead from gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. Friday after they responded to his home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court.

At a press conference Wednesday, police said Glyer was asleep in bed when he was shot multiple times by Danehower. His wife was asleep next to him at the time of the shooting.

Danehower was arrested at Dulles International Airport, where he worked. Officials say he was arrested Tuesday night while heading to work.

Officers say Danehower was an acquaintance of Glyer but have no other information regarding their relationship. Danehower is being held without bond.

Officers say Glyer's wife called 911 to report the shooting. According to police radio audio, a dispatcher said: "She heard a loud noise and believes her husband has been shot. She believes someone came into the house."

Police said Glyer's two young children were also in the home at the time but were not injured.

According to Glyer's social media posts, his youngest son is about to turn 6 months old.

Police said they found a rear door to the home that was open but did not provide an answer whether there were any signs of forced entry or weapons recovered at the scene.

Glyer's wife, Heather, released a statement following the police's announcement of an arrest in the case. It reads in full:

"I am grateful to the police and everyone who has worked so hard to make this arrest happen so quickly. I am thankful for the outpouring of support we've received from our church, friends, family, and people we haven't even met. Gret was my best friend and an incredible husband and father. He had an amazing heart for helping the people who need it most, and I know that legacy will live on. I know that God is with me and has a plan for my life and for the lives of our children. We would appreciate your prayers."

The statement also said that the family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Glyer's organization DonorSee is using the platform to raise money to help his wife and two kids. They released the following statement after his death:

"We continue to grieve the loss of our inspirational Founder and friend, Gret Glyer. For anyone that would like to help, we have opened a project to raise funds in support of Gret's wife Heather and their two young children. All of the funds raised will go directly to his family to help them going forward. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The project has raised over $40,000 thus far and a separate GoFundMe page for the family has raised over $100,000.