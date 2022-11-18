Extra security measures will be in place at Jones football game Saturday after deadly shooting

After a teen was shot and killed at a Jones High School football game last weekend, there will be extra security at Saturday's game.

Police said Friday that there is no update on their investigation into who was responsible for killing one teen and hurting two others there last weekend.

Some parents tell FOX 35 they're happy to hear there will be extra security.

"It really does," said Alice Lewis, a Jones High School grandparent. "Security would be nice."

"I’m pretty comfortable with it being here," said Josette Weekes, a parent waiting to pick up her kid at Jones.

On Friday, a notice went out to Oviedo High school families about Saturday's game at Jones.

The principal said all students going to the game will have to show their school IDs to get in and people will need to show tickets to park their car.

As usual, no backpacks will be allowed, and Orange County Public Schools says more police will be there.

Seminole County Schools told FOX 35 that there will be metal detectors at the entrance.

"It was very frightening," Weekes said.

Weekes says her youngest son was at the game last weekend when three teens were shot.

19-year-old Gamaine Jones was killed.

She isn't worried about something like that happening again.

"You can’t really ban something from a school if something happened one time," Weekes said. "I feel pretty secure with it being here."