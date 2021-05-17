Exploria Stadium to open at full capacity in June

article

Exploria Stadium, home of the Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride, is gearing up to open to fans at full capacity.

It was announced on Monday that the stadium would open at full capacity in June, starting at the Orlando Pride's June 20 match against NJ/NY Gotham FC.

It will be followed by Orlando City's home game against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 22.

For both of those matches and moving further all seats in the stadium will be available to spectators.

"Over the last year, our fans have been incredible in taking the necessary steps to keep our community as safe as possible so we can eventually bring Exploria Stadium back to the full capacity and, today, we’re excited to announce that that moment has arrived," Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão said in a news release. "With the rates of vaccinations growing each day across Central Florida, as well as the continued safety protocols in place from both our local authorities, MLS and the NWSL, we can’t wait to welcome a full stadium of supporters back to our beautiful venue to cheer on our teams."

Single-game tickets for all regular season matches from June on will be available to the general public beginning this Friday for Orlando City and Tuesday, May 25, for the Orlando Pride.