Experts explain what Spirit, Frontier Airline merger could mean for passengers

A major merger is in the works. Low-cost airline carrier Frontier Airlines is in the process of buying Spirit Airlines.

Dr. Dean Headley is the co-author of the Airline Quality Review. He says this move was inevitable.

"Smaller carriers today need to be larger in scale and complementary route structures in order to compete with the larger airlines like American, United and Delta," Dr. Headley said.

Professor Ady Milman teaches at UCF’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management. He says this is a move in the right direction.

"Low-cost airlines and ultra-low cost airlines have increased their presence, not only North America, but worldwide," Milman said.

Right now these two airlines compete, flying to many of the same destinations.

"You will see most likely a reduction in the number of flights available from the merged carrier. That’s probably not good for the consumer," Dr. Headley said.

On the flip-side, these experts say reducing the number of daily flights to destination where both airlines fly now, frees up aircraft and crews that could be used to offer service to new destinations.

"So when the major airlines are flying the same routes that the low-cost airlines airfares may go down, however, we have to remember that," Milman said.

Frontier Airlines sent out an email to their customers today talking about the merger. In the email they said this will result in more low fair flights and that the combined airline will be flying 1000 flights daily to 145 destinations.

"Consolidation is the name of the game now. And, efficiency in the operation ultimately help the consumer but at first it’s done to help the airline," said Headley.

Frontier said the airlines will continue operating separately until the merger is approved, that isn’t expected to happen until late this year.