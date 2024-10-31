In-home caretaker 'took advantage,' secretly spent $100K of couple's money: affidavit

A Florida caretaker is accused of taking advantage of a couple she was caring for and allegedly spending some $100,000 without their knowledge.

Volusia County deputies arrested Yvonne Wroblewski, also known as Yvonna Hayes, earlier this week inside an internet cafe in DeLand.

"I’m being arrested, I guess," Wroblewski said on the deputy's bodycam video as she was being led out of the business.

Linda, who did not want to provide her last name, told FOX 35 that she hired Wroblewski in 2020 to help her take care of her husband, who has since died.

Over three years, the woman gained the trust of Linda and her husband, Linda said. So much that she moved in with them and apparently gained access to all of their financial information.

"My focus was on my husband’s health, and she knew that, and she took advantage of that," Linda said. "You particularly don’t expect someone that you’ve been that generous to and kind to… to betray your trust and steal from you."

Linda's daughter noticed the red flags and began combing through her parents' financial records. She found several charges for restaurants, hotels, car rentals, airline tickets, and a storage facility allegedly purchased by Wroblewski using the couple's money.

"There were even [charges for] sex toys," Linda said. "I don’t even know what a sex toy is to be honest with you, just weird!"

According to an arrest affidavit, Wroblewski was captured on surveillance video a dozen times withdrawing money at ATMs.

Investigators discovered that Wroblewski had added herself to the couple's car insurance policy and opened several credit cards in Linda's name, according to the complaint.

"That was just her living off us – an indulgent and extravagant lifestyle," Linda said.

Deputies spent a year looking for the woman and eventually recognized her car in the parking lot earlier this week.

"I got the car," he said to another responding deputy. "I told you I was finding this car tonight, bro!"

Wroblewski was booked into jail and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

"The last words she said to me is, ‘well I might try to fix things, but just don’t call the police,’" Linda said.

"I am so grateful to and proud of our law enforcement people for staying on this case," she said.

As for the lost money, Linda doubts she'll get any of that money back. She hopes her situation will serve as a warning for others: monitor your finances, and conduct a background check for anyone hired to do work for you.