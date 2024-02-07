Evermore Orlando: Massive 'beach resort' described as a game-changer now open for business

In a significant development in Orlando, the largest "beach resort" in the city's history, named Evermore Resort, is now open.

This expansive property, developed by Dart Interests and located next to Walt Disney World, has garnered global attention. FOX 35 News was fortunate to get an exclusive inside look at the complex to explore why it's generating widespread buzz.

"When people think about Florida, attractions and beaches often come to mind," said Stewart Brown, executive vice president of Dart Interests. "So we thought, why not combine the two? No need to choose."

Evermore Resort is an unprecedented venture covering 1,100 acres.

"Situated in the heart of the tourist corridor, Evermore provides a relaxed oasis amidst the bustling activities outside our gates, including Disney," Stewart added.

The standout feature is the massive Caribbean-style lagoon; the eight-acre Evermore Bay is surrounded by a 20-acre beach complex.

"The entire resort is centered around Evermore Bay, a crystal lagoon, creating a unique atmosphere," Stewart explained.

Evermore Orlando Resort

Accommodations include the 433-room Conrad Orlando luxury hotel, four-bedroom flats, and homes ranging from five to 11 bedrooms, each with its own pool. The resort addresses the dilemma faced by families visiting Central Florida, offering a diverse range of activities.

"With options like a beach, a converted VW van bar, a spa at the Conrad, 12 dining options, two Nicklaus-designed golf courses, and more, visitors can fill an entire week's vacation," said Stewart. "The homes are tailored to current travel trends, with larger groups preferring to stay together."

The resort caters to the "bleisure" travel trend, combining business and leisure seamlessly within the premises.

Evermore Orlando Resort

"The fun doesn't end when you return from meetings or theme parks," Stewart said. "The resort offers a plethora of activities, including the beach and golf."

Considered a game-changer, Evermore has come to fruition after five years and a $1 billion investment, officially opening on Jan. 1. Guests are now enjoying the culmination of meticulous planning and design.