Biggest bounce house comes to Florida, Paws in the Park, Food Truck party: Orlando events this weekend

Orlando

Cirque du Soleil: Drawn to Life is a creative collaboration between Cirque Du Soleil and Disney. The show is 90 minutes and follows the story of Julie, a courageous and determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she will learn to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.

Paws in the Park at Lake Eola is Orlando's biggest pet festival. The public support helps Pet Alliance save over 4,000 dogs and cats this year by providing shelter, care, and love until they find their forever home. There is no cost to attend the event, but doggie activities like Dock Diving and Lure Courses are available for donation to the organization. Human activities include a Beer Garden, Food Trucks, and a Vendor Marketplace.

Big Bounce America 2023 has come to Dezerland Action Park in Orlando featuring the biggest bounce houses and a space-themed wonderland.

Osceola County

The Osceola County Fair kicks off this weekend on Friday at 4 p.m. The fair will feature multiple livestock shows along with rides, petting zoos, mobile laser tag, science shows, and entertainment.

Winter Garden

The Winter Garden Heritage and Music Festival is happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown. Festivities include six stages of entertainment, strolling performers, and much more!

Sanford

The Sanford Food Truck Fiesta in Historic Downtown Sanford happens every second Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The streets will be lined with food trucks from all around Orlando featuring craft beer, cocktails, live music, craft artisans, and vendors.