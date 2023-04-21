Eustis police searching for man who grabbed woman jogger

Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of grabbing a woman from behind while she was jogging in Eustis Friday morning.

At 10:30 a.m., a woman was jogging north on Country Club Dr. when she was approached by a Black man from behind. The woman told police that the man wrapped his arms around her and aggressively trusted his hips into her in a "sexual motion."

She was able to fight the man off by striking him in the head with her water bottle. He fled the area and was last seen running in a southeast direction.

The man is described as a Black man, six-feet tall, wearing all black, with a black hoodie and blue and black face mask.

No other details have been released.