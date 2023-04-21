Expand / Collapse search

Eustis police searching for man who grabbed woman jogger

By FOX News Staff
Published 
Central Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando

Woman attacked while jogging in Eustis

Police are searching for a man who grabbed a woman who was jogging in Eustis Friday morning

EUSTIS, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of grabbing a woman from behind while she was jogging in Eustis Friday morning. 

At 10:30 a.m., a woman was jogging north on Country Club Dr. when she was approached by a Black man from behind. The woman told police that the man wrapped his arms around her and aggressively trusted his hips into her in a "sexual motion." 

She was able to fight the man off by striking him in the head with her water bottle. He fled the area and was last seen running in a southeast direction. 

The man is described as a Black man, six-feet tall, wearing all black, with a black hoodie and blue and black face mask. 

No other details have been released. 