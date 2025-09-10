Ethan Pritchard shooting: 3 arrested as football player recovering from gunshot wound to back of head

The Brief Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of Florida State University (FSU) Football player Ethan Pritchard. Pritchard, an FSU freshman linebacker, was shot in the back of his head on Sunday, Aug. 31. Pritchard, who played at Seminole High School, is in stable condition and recovering.



Three people have now been arrested in connection to the shooting of Florida State University (FSU) Football player Ethan Pritchard, according to Gadsden County Sheriff Morris A. Young.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has not yet released any additional details.

What happened to Ethan Pritchard?

The backstory:

Pritchard, a freshman football player at FSU, was shot while driving his aunt home after the Seminoles' upset win over Alabama.

The shooting happened in Havana, about 25 minutes northwest of the state capital, as Pritchard was driving his aunt home. Authorities said his car was struck by gunfire, hitting Pritchard.

An investigation into the shooting by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the GCSO is ongoing.

Pritchard is currently in stable condition and continuing to recover.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $128,000 to help Pritchard's family with medical and travel expenses. Supporters can contribute to the GoFundMe by clicking the link to donate here.

Who is Ethan Pritchard?

Dig deeper:

Pritchard is a freshman linebacker on the FSU Football team. Players wore armbands with the No. 35 for Ethan Pritchard at last Saturday's game versus East Texas A&M.

Pritchard played at Seminole High School and was a four-star recruit, as well as rated among some of the nation’s top linebackers.