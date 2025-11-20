Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard sues apartments after shot in head

The Brief Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard filed a lawsuit against two Havana apartments after he was shot there in August. The lawsuit says the apartments are aware of their lengthy history of criminal activity on and in the vicinity of the premises. Pritchard had emergency surgery and physical rehabilitation after he was shot in the head.



Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is suing two Havana apartment complexes after he survived a shooting there in August.

What we know:

Ethan Pritchard filed a lawsuit in Gadsen County against two apartment complexes in Havana after he suffered severe injuries from a shooting on August 31.

Havana is about a half-hour northwest of Tallahassee and FSU's campus.

Florida State linebacker and former Seminole High star Ethan Pritchard was shot Sunday night during a gathering in Havana, just 30 minutes outside of Tallahassee, Florida. (Chris Hays/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The lawsuit alleges that both Havana Heights Apartments and Riverside Apartments are aware of their lengthy history of criminal activity on and in the vicinity of the premises. The complaint said that the complex's owners knew or should have known that there's a tendency for criminal conduct by third-parties that could expose residents, guests or the public to danger, a Nov. 20 press release said.

The backstory:

Authorities said Pritchard was ambushed outside the Riverside Apartment Complex in Havana on Aug. 31, while driving his aunt home after the Seminoles' upset win over Alabama. He was hit in the back of the head by gunfire.

Pritchard was driving his aunt home, driving past Havana Heights and Riverside Apartments, when an unknown number of assailants shot at his car.

Pritchard underwent emergency surgery, followed by extensive physical therapy. Pritchard's aunt and niece had minor injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity, but they have not released details about why Pritchard was targeted or whether additional suspects may be involved. Three men and one teen were arrested in connection to the shooting.

The two adults and the teen boy were each charged with three counts of attempted murder, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The third adult was arrested for a parole violation.

Pritchard was released from a rehabilitation center on Nov. 13. He also reunited with his Florida State teammates in Tallahassee on Nov. 15.

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit raised three counts of negligence against the apartments.

- Negligence claim against Riverside Apartments LLP

- Negligence claim against Community Havana LLC

- Negligence claim against Republic First Management Inc

The counts alleged that the criminal attack and shooting were reasonably foreseeable. The complaint also said the apartment failed to provide security for its residents and have or maintain surveillance cameras in working condition. The claim also alleged that duty as a landlord includes taking precautions to protect residents, invitees and members of the public.

Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard returns home to Sanford.

Who is Ethan Pritchard?

Pritchard, a 6-foot-2, 224-pound freshman from Sanford, was recruited to Florida State for his energy and passion on the field. He did not play in FSU’s season-opening win over Alabama on Aug. 30, just one day before the shooting.

Pritchard is a former defensive player from Seminole High School in Sanford.

His rise as a promising young athlete has been interrupted by what officials describe as a "senseless act" of violence.