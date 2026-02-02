Abandoned Kissimmee hotel catches fire; laundry facility suspected as origin, Osceola County Fire says

The Brief An abandoned hotel on West Irlo Bronson Highway, S.R. 192, caught on fire, Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the hotel, finding the fire 50% involved, the Osceola County Fire Department said. Though the cause of the fire is under investigation, it's possible the fire started from the commercial laundry facility, the fire department said.



A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel off of West Irlo Bronson Highway, near Interstate-4, Monday morning.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to an abandoned hotel on Safari Trail around 5:30 a.m., finding a fire about 50% involved, the Osceola County Fire Department said Feb. 2.

It's believed that the fire originated from a commercial laundry facility on the abandoned property. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.

No one was inside the building when the fire occurred. No injuries were reported from the fire, the fire department said.