Abandoned Kissimmee hotel catches fire; laundry facility suspected as origin, Osceola County Fire says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel off of West Irlo Bronson Highway, near Interstate-4, Monday morning.
What we know:
Fire crews responded to an abandoned hotel on Safari Trail around 5:30 a.m., finding a fire about 50% involved, the Osceola County Fire Department said Feb. 2.
It's believed that the fire originated from a commercial laundry facility on the abandoned property. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.
No one was inside the building when the fire occurred. No injuries were reported from the fire, the fire department said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Osceola County Fire Department.