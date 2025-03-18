Embry-Riddle student, veteran recalls being hit by SUV: 'I was pretty blindsided'

The Brief A Marine Corps veteran and Embry-Riddle student was seriously injured when a driver ran a red light, hitting him and two others. Despite multiple fractures, he remains determined to pursue his dream of becoming a NASA astronaut. His recovery will be long, and a fundraiser has been set up to help with medical costs.



One of three Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students hit by a car is speaking exclusively with FOX 35 News. The 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran said he hopes his injuries don’t hold him back from his goal of becoming an astronaut.

‘I never saw the guy coming’

What we know:

On March 17, a 79-year-old man driving a red SUV ran a red light near Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, hitting three students in the crosswalk. One of the students, Haydin Gaylor, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, suffered multiple fractures and remains hospitalized. Another student has been discharged, while a third is still under care.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the driver will face any charges. The severity of the injuries sustained by the other two students has not been disclosed.

The backstory:

Gaylor served five years in the Marine Corps' HMX-1 helicopter unit, supporting presidential missions. Now studying aerospace engineering, he hopes to become a pilot and, eventually, a NASA astronaut. His injuries have disrupted his plans but not his determination to recover and pursue his dreams.

Big picture view:

The accident highlights concerns about pedestrian safety near the university. It also raises questions about road safety and potential risks posed by older drivers. Meanwhile, Gaylor’s story has resonated with many, particularly those in the military and aviation communities.

The accident occurred on March 17. Gaylor has already undergone one surgery and will need at least one more. His recovery is expected to be long, forcing him to relocate from his second-floor apartment to one without stairs.

What they're saying:

"I never saw the guy coming; I was pretty blindsided," said Haydin Gaylor.

From his hospital bed, Gaylor said he has broken bones in his leg, fractured vertebrae, a broken rib, finger, and clavicle. He has already undergone one surgery and will have to endure at least one more.

"All things considered, I think I’m feeling okay," Gaylor said with a smile.

Covered in bruises and road rash, Gaylor said the last thing he remembers was stepping off the curb.

"That's just the nightmare call no parent ever wants to hear," said Adrienne Kunstadt.

Kunstadt, Gaylor’s mother, said she first thought it was a joke. When she realized Gaylor wasn’t kidding, she high-tailed it to the hospital and hasn’t left his side since.

"It's very fortunate that I’m here," Kunstadt said. "I wouldn't be anywhere else in the world."

One of the injured students has been discharged from the hospital. Gaylor and another remain under care. Gaylor said his injuries appeared to be the worst. He said a large dent in the car was caused by his body hitting the hood.

"I ended up 20 feet away, and I could see the car in front of me," Gaylor said. "The first thing I noticed was that he had a Marine Corps license plate, and it was it was a little heartbreaking to get hit by one of my own."

Gaylor, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, served 5 years in the HMX-1 helicopter unit – the Presidential support squadron. Now, he is studying aerospace engineering and refuses to let his broken bones get in the way of his big dreams.

"I want to be a pilot in either the air force or the navy for fixed-wing jets," Gaylor said. "That way I can get into the test pilot program, and then, hopefully transfer, be picked – selected as an astronaut for NASA."

What you can do:

Gaylor’s road to recovery will be a long one. Right now, he said he lives in a second-floor apartment. Once he’s released from the hospital, he said he will have to end his lease and find an apartment on the ground floor, as he won’t be able to climb stairs for a while.

Gaylor’s aunt set up a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

