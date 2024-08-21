Edgewater police help wrangle alligator that wandered onto front porch

Stream FOX 35:

After a 6-foot alligator made its way onto a Florida Shores resident's porch, police officers stepped in to help wrangle it!

Edgewater police officers and Edgewater Animal Control apprehended the gator and turned it over to a licensed trapper with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The alligator was unharmed.

Edgewater police officers helped wrangle a 6-foot alligator that wandered onto a front porch in Florida Shores. (Photo: Edgewater Police Department)

"Add ‘alligator wrangler’ to the list," the Edgewater Police Department wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of officers posing with the alligator.

