Edgewater police help wrangle alligator that wandered onto front porch
EDGEWATER, Fla. - After a 6-foot alligator made its way onto a Florida Shores resident's porch, police officers stepped in to help wrangle it!
Edgewater police officers and Edgewater Animal Control apprehended the gator and turned it over to a licensed trapper with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The alligator was unharmed.
Edgewater police officers helped wrangle a 6-foot alligator that wandered onto a front porch in Florida Shores. (Photo: Edgewater Police Department)
"Add ‘alligator wrangler’ to the list," the Edgewater Police Department wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of officers posing with the alligator.
