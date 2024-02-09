Orlando driver's lane error leads to 4-car pileup in home's driveway, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A driver who veered off the street in Orlando caused a chain reaction crash involving three other vehicles in a home's front yard on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened off Edgewater Drive (State Road 424) near Andrus Avenue in Orlando just after 5:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old man from Orlando was headed west on Edgewater Drive in a Ram 1500 pickup truck east of Andrus Avenue when he failed to maintain the lane, causing him to run off the road into the shoulder, according to troopers. That caused a chain reaction involving three other cars that were parked along Edgewater Drive.

One of the cars collided with a utility pole.

FOX 35 footage from the scene showed cars piled up and flipped over in the driveway and front yard of the home. Duke Energy crews were also on scene, working to repair the utility pole.

The 24-year-old driver was not transported and remained on the scene, but troopers said a family member eventually took him to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Edgewater Drive is blocked off near the crash site on Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.