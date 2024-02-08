1 dead, 2 injured after crash on SR-46 in Sanford: FHP

One person died and two people were injured following a crash that happened on SR-46 in Sanford, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on SR-46 and Richmond Avenue around 6:56 p.m. and involved a Honda CRV and motorcyclist.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist from Geneva was killed, while the passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was taken to another hospital with minor injuries.

There was a roadblock for the eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-46, but that has since been lifted.

No other details have been released.